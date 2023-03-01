STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2023
Paul August was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Norfolk to August and Lydia (Schellpeper) Goetsch. He was raised on the family farm, attended parochial school and graduated from Stanton High School. Paul served in the Army National Guard.
On Feb. 22, 1975, Paul married Diane Synder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with five children: Tammy, Ryan, Aaron, Eric and Jeff. Paul farmed in Stanton County and worked for Vulcraft.
He was active in 4-H, served on Stanton County Fair Board and was a member on the co-op in Stanton and Pilger. Paul was an avid fan of the Huskers and the Chiefs. He loved traveling and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Diane; children Tammy Goetsch of Norfolk, Ryan (Ami) Goetsch of Norfolk, Aaron (May) Goetsch of Burleson, Texas, Eric Goetsch of Stanton, and Jeff (Aviona) Goetsch of Frescoe, Texas; grandchildren Alexis, Bentley, Ethan, Ella and Emmie; and sister Polly (Orand) Unkel of Battle Creek.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Euphrosyne “Effie” and James Larson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.