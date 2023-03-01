 Skip to main content
STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1944-2023

Paul August was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Norfolk to August and Lydia (Schellpeper) Goetsch. He was raised on the family farm, attended parochial school and graduated from Stanton High School. Paul served in the Army National Guard.

On Feb. 22, 1975, Paul married Diane Synder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with five children: Tammy, Ryan, Aaron, Eric and Jeff. Paul farmed in Stanton County and worked for Vulcraft.

He was active in 4-H, served on Stanton County Fair Board and was a member on the co-op in Stanton and Pilger. Paul was an avid fan of the Huskers and the Chiefs. He loved traveling and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Diane; children Tammy Goetsch of Norfolk, Ryan (Ami) Goetsch of Norfolk, Aaron (May) Goetsch of Burleson, Texas, Eric Goetsch of Stanton, and Jeff (Aviona) Goetsch of Frescoe, Texas; grandchildren Alexis, Bentley, Ethan, Ella and Emmie; and sister Polly (Orand) Unkel of Battle Creek.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Euphrosyne “Effie” and James Larson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

PIERCE — Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Dale, 49, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jeff Dale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.

CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.

ALBION — Paul Richards, 79, Primrose, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.

NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara