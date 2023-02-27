STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.
LAUREL — Arlene R. Patefield, 90, Coleridge, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Rick L. Scott, 76, Omaha, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
LAUREL — Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
PIERCE — Service for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Preston L. Haase, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil and Bridget Gately will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.