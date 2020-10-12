CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Paul Filsinger, 60, Shelton, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
He died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Kearney Good Samaritan Hospital after an extended illness.
Paul Leroy Filsinger was born Nov. 19, 1959, in Norfolk, to Raymond and Eunice (Meyer) Filsinger. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, and he graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1978. He spent his formative years learning and doing the things that would become his lifelong passions of camping, hunting, fishing, taking photos, driving classic cars and befriending everyone he ever encountered.
On May 29, 1981, he married Cheryl Cox in Norfolk at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. To this union was born one son, John Paul Filsinger. He and Cheryl later divorced. His second marriage was to Shannon Mcphillamy on June 1, 1996, in Neligh, in a backyard ceremony at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Ron Marshall.
Paul adopted Shannon’s children, Brandon and Kylie. Eventually, this marriage dissolved, too.
On Oct. 20, 2011, Paul married Susan Jendrzejewski in a sunset ceremony on a beach in Florida. Their marriage was short-lived, but their friendship remained strong, and at the time of his death, Paul held a special place in his heart for each of his spouses.
The most special place, though, was reserved for his fiancée, Brenda Moeller, to whom he became engaged on Dec. 24, 2014. In the fall of 2016, Paul moved to Shelton to live with Brenda. There, he gained a special friend in Brenda’s little dog, Baxter, whom he took with him on many car rides in Paul’s beloved black Ford Mustang.
Prior to that, Paul lived his entire life in Norfolk. He had a variety of jobs, but for many years, he worked in the print shop of Affiliated Foods. He also started a part-time side photography business which he called First Impressions. He specialized in engagements, weddings and senior photos. When Affiliated closed, he expanded his photography business to Shelton and pursued his passion full time. He also enrolled in Central Community College at Hastings to further study photography.
Living in Shelton afforded Paul ample opportunities to hone his photography skills on the Platte River during the annual Sandhills Crane migration, and his photographs of the birds in flight and at rest during sunrise and sunset are truly majestic.
Paul’s first and abiding love, though, was the Black Hills of South Dakota. He spent many summers camping there alone and with family, and his knowledge of their history and Native American culture was staggering. He loved to photograph the wildlife, as well as the historical places in the Black Hills, and he even published a collection of those photos.
Paul never met a person that didn’t become his friend. He loved to talk, and his knowledge on all sorts of subjects was so immense that he could converse for hours with anyone about anything. His family was near and dear to him, and he took every opportunity to spend time with them camping, hunting, playing cards, telling stories, sharing jokes, riding motorcycles and many other things. Paul will forever be remembered for his wit, his wisdom, his kindness, his photographic skill and his love.
He is survived by his fiancée, Brenda Moeller of Shelton; his children, John (Alyssia) Filsinger and Brandon Filsinger of Lincoln and Kylie (Andrew) Cleveland of Rapid City, S.D.; his grandchildren, Alexis and Aubrie Filsinger, Bentley, Kylar, Emersyn, Heaven and Nevaeh Cleveland; his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Ron Marshall; his other brother-in-law, Jerry Hahlbeck; his niece, Tammy Marshall (Kim Erickson); his nephews, Troy (Theresa) Hahlbeck, Gary (Sherrie) Hahlbeck and Kevin (Anissa) Marshall; various great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous Filsinger and Meyer cousins; and everyone else who ever considered him as family.
Paul was preceded in death years ago by his parents, Raymond and Eunice Filsinger, and his sister, Judy Filsinger. Three days after Paul died, his other sister, Karen Hahlbeck, passed away, too.
Cards may be sent to John Filsinger 2118 NW 55th St. Lincoln, NE 68528.