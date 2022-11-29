Paul Exstrom

Paul N. Exstrom of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 97, following an enjoyable year at Oak Park Place, Dubuque.
As a child, he lived with his family in several communities as his dad was a teacher, before moving to North Platte to be near family, then his dad was the county superintendent of schools and his mom was an elementary school teacher.
Paul graduated in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy V-12 program at Doane College in Crete. A year later at the Great Lakes Naval Facility during a routine physical, he was found to have a heart murmur, so he was discharged. Then he attended Kearney State Teachers College, married his high school classmate, Bernice (Du Temple) in August 1945, and transferred to the University of Nebraska Engineering College, graduating in June 1948 with a bachelor of science in agricultural engineering.
The family moved to Wayne, Mich., where he worked at Ford Motor Co. for four years. Then they moved to East Petersburg, Pa., near Lancaster, to work at New Holland Machine Company for 12 years. A final move to Dubuque to work at John Deere Dubuque Works came in 1964 until his retirement.
Paul was a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), the University of Nebraska Alumni Foundation, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Garden (assisting with membership while Bernice was on the Green Team and tended a canna display bed), and Dubuque’s First Congregational United Church of Christ, having served on several boards and committees.
For many years, Paul co-chaired the endowment program for the North Platte High School scholarship program for the University of Nebraska Foundation Fund 4060. He enjoyed his 16-foot Grumman sailboat above the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 11 and on Lake McBride. While at Ford Motors, he worked on the small Ford 8N tractor. Following his retirement, he restored two of them with friends Wayne Collins and Bill Knight, which they drove in parades and on charity tractor rides in Eastern Iowa. The tractors were donated in 2021 to the Larson Tractor Museum in Lincoln.
He is survived by daughters, Eloise (Thomas) Cohoon of O’Fallon, Ill., Paula Bunch of Holdenville, Okla.; grandsons Brian Cohoon (children Lilly-Anne and Joseph) of Colorado, Russell (Katie) Cohoon (children Charlie, Jackson and Graham) of Missouri; a sister, Mardell Brestel of Nebraska; a brother, Donald (Darlene) of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse; a brother, Ralph; a son-in-law, Bobby Bunch; a sister-in-law, Peggy Exstrom; three brothers-in-law, Leyon Brestel, Herb and James Du Temple; and several nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the attention of Pastor Katie, Nicki and members of his church, the staff at Finley Hospital and Butler House in Grand Meadows, and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
Family and friends will gather in the spring of 2023 for a celebration of life.
Memorials may be made to the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52001; Camp Courageous, P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310; or the ASABE, 2950 Niles Road, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 in memory of Paul.
