 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Exstrom

Paul Exstrom

Paul N. Exstrom of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 97, following an enjoyable year at Oak Park Place, Dubuque.

The Furlong Funeral Chapel of Galena, Ill., is assisting the family.

As a child, he lived with his family in several communities as his dad was a teacher, before moving to North Platte to be near family, then his dad was the county superintendent of schools and his mom was an elementary school teacher.

Paul graduated in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy V-12 program at Doane College in Crete. A year later at the Great Lakes Naval Facility during a routine physical, he was found to have a heart murmur, so he was discharged. Then he attended Kearney State Teachers College, married his high school classmate, Bernice (Du Temple) in August 1945, and transferred to the University of Nebraska Engineering College, graduating in June 1948 with a bachelor of science in agricultural engineering.

The family moved to Wayne, Mich., where he worked at Ford Motor Co. for four years. Then they moved to East Petersburg, Pa., near Lancaster, to work at New Holland Machine Company for 12 years. A final move to Dubuque to work at John Deere Dubuque Works came in 1964 until his retirement.

Paul was a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), the University of Nebraska Alumni Foundation, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Garden (assisting with membership while Bernice was on the Green Team and tended a canna display bed), and Dubuque’s First Congregational United Church of Christ, having served on several boards and committees.

For many years, Paul co-chaired the endowment program for the North Platte High School scholarship program for the University of Nebraska Foundation Fund 4060. He enjoyed his 16-foot Grumman sailboat above the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 11 and on Lake McBride. While at Ford Motors, he worked on the small Ford 8N tractor. Following his retirement, he restored two of them with friends Wayne Collins and Bill Knight, which they drove in parades and on charity tractor rides in Eastern Iowa. The tractors were donated in 2021 to the Larson Tractor Museum in Lincoln.

He is survived by daughters, Eloise (Thomas) Cohoon of O’Fallon, Ill., Paula Bunch of Holdenville, Okla.; grandsons Brian Cohoon (children Lilly-Anne and Joseph) of Colorado, Russell (Katie) Cohoon (children Charlie, Jackson and Graham) of Missouri; a sister, Mardell Brestel of Nebraska; a brother, Donald (Darlene) of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse; a brother, Ralph; a son-in-law, Bobby Bunch; a sister-in-law, Peggy Exstrom; three brothers-in-law, Leyon Brestel, Herb and James Du Temple; and several nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the attention of Pastor Katie, Nicki and members of his church, the staff at Finley Hospital and Butler House in Grand Meadows, and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.

Family and friends will gather in the spring of 2023 for a celebration of life.

Memorials may be made to the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52001; Camp Courageous, P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310; or the ASABE, 2950 Niles Road, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 in memory of Paul.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Caskey

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mark Flesner died at his residence in Norfolk.

Arnold Crawford

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Dallas Bossard

Dallas Bossard

Services for Dallas E. Bossard, 89, Henderson, Nev., were Monday at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, in Henderson.

Gladys Pedersen

Gladys Pedersen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.

Carlee Mathis

Carlee Mathis

O’NEILL — Visitation for Carlee Mathis, 82, Bristow, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. There will be a private burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, at a later date with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonso…

Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Lockman

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…

Arnold Crawford

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.

Teri Reed

Teri Reed

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be held at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara