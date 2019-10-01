CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Dartman, 80, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 6 p.m. wake.
He died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Memorials may be directed to Santa Land Gingerbread House or Creighton Ambulance Service.
1938-2019
Paul Anthony Dartman, son of Joe and Viola (Prenger) Dartman, was born Oct. 25, 1938, at Creighton. He graduated from St. Ludger Academy in 1957.
Paul entered the U.S. Army in 1959 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea for 13 months and then was called back into service for four more months during the Berlin Crisis, at which time the Berlin Wall that divided Germany was built. Paul was honorably discharged from the Army in October 1961.
On Jan. 5, 1963, Paul was united in marriage to Margaret Dryak. They were blessed with three children: Alan, Kay and Mike.
Paul was a resident of Creighton his whole life, where he was involved in farming. He was also a postal carrier in the area. He took night classes in agriculture after serving in the Army.
Paul was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church.
Paul loved life on the farm. If he wasn’t out fixing fence, feeding the cattle or out in the tractor, you could often find him playing cards or at a sale. He enjoyed farming with his son, Alan, and eventually his grandsons, Bryan and Jacob.
In his younger days, Paul loved riding horses. He also loved watching all of his grandchildren and enjoyed their sporting activities.
Paul loved teasing and could always get a rise out of his beloved spouse, Margaret. He was always there for his children with a hug or some advice and would often say “lift up your heart and let the sunshine in.”
Paul is survived by his spouse, Margaret of Creighton; his children, Alan (Judy) Dartman of Creighton, Kay Dartman of Omaha and Mike (Paula) Dartman of Creighton; five grandchildren, Erika (Brent) Wolken of Pierce, and Bryan, Jacob Olivia, and Mia, all of Creighton; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carter and Grayson Wolken; a brother, Dean Dartman of Creighton; and sisters-in-law Mary Ellen (Lyle) Poppe of Arizona and Cathy Dartman of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Viola Dartman; a sister, Phyllis (Alfred) Muller; a brother, Neil Dartman; and a brother-in-law, Charles Dryak.