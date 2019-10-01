You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS,
IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE,
POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER,
CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON,
JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE,
RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON,
THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON.

* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA INTO TONIGHT,
ELEVATING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO
3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WHERE HEAVIER BANDS OF STORMS SET UP.
WHERE STORMS MOVE OVER THE SAME AREA REPEATEDLY, LOCALLY HIGHER
AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE LATE AFTERNOON AND
EVENING THE FOCUS WILL TREND FROM ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA MORE
TOWARD SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* RAPID RISES OF RIVERS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS COULD
OCCUR. URBANIZED AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS COULD BE PARTICULARLY
IMPACTED BY FLOODWATER. ROADWAYS COULD BECOME FLOODED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

&&

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Dartman, 80, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 6 p.m. wake.

He died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Memorials may be directed to Santa Land Gingerbread House or Creighton Ambulance Service.

1938-2019

Paul Anthony Dartman, son of Joe and Viola (Prenger) Dartman, was born Oct. 25, 1938, at Creighton. He graduated from St. Ludger Academy in 1957.

Paul entered the U.S. Army in 1959 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea for 13 months and then was called back into service for four more months during the Berlin Crisis, at which time the Berlin Wall that divided Germany was built. Paul was honorably discharged from the Army in October 1961.

On Jan. 5, 1963, Paul was united in marriage to Margaret Dryak. They were blessed with three children: Alan, Kay and Mike.

Paul was a resident of Creighton his whole life, where he was involved in farming. He was also a postal carrier in the area. He took night classes in agriculture after serving in the Army.

Paul was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church.

Paul loved life on the farm. If he wasn’t out fixing fence, feeding the cattle or out in the tractor, you could often find him playing cards or at a sale. He enjoyed farming with his son, Alan, and eventually his grandsons, Bryan and Jacob.

In his younger days, Paul loved riding horses. He also loved watching all of his grandchildren and enjoyed their sporting activities.

Paul loved teasing and could always get a rise out of his beloved spouse, Margaret. He was always there for his children with a hug or some advice and would often say “lift up your heart and let the sunshine in.”

Paul is survived by his spouse, Margaret of Creighton; his children, Alan (Judy) Dartman of Creighton, Kay Dartman of Omaha and Mike (Paula) Dartman of Creighton; five grandchildren, Erika (Brent) Wolken of Pierce, and Bryan, Jacob Olivia, and Mia, all of Creighton; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carter and Grayson Wolken; a brother, Dean Dartman of Creighton; and sisters-in-law Mary Ellen (Lyle) Poppe of Arizona and Cathy Dartman of Creighton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Viola Dartman; a sister, Phyllis (Alfred) Muller; a brother, Neil Dartman; and a brother-in-law, Charles Dryak.

ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

SCHUYLER — Services for Kelvin Molacek, 59, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial at a later date.

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.

ATKINSON — Services for Mark A. Vanderbeek, 34, Bellevue, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ina Beth (Frazer) Engel, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Jerry Denton

WAYNE — Services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

