You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Cull

Paul Cull, 59, Scottsbluff, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver of complications of COVID-19.

A private graveside service will be at a later date.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is handling local inquiries.

———

Paul graduated from Gretna High School and spent most of his adult life in Scottsbluff. He married Ginger Gregg, and they later divorced.

Survivors include his parents, Leigh and Dorothy (Lentz) Cull of Wayne; a brother, Clark (Tami) Cull and nephew, Drue Cull of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Barb Cull of Omaha, and niece Kayla Cull; uncles and aunts, Roland Lentz of Wayne, Janet Dannehl of Bertrand and Gary and Carolyn Lentz of Guelph, Ontario, Canada; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan in 2015; grandparents Duncan and Irene Cull and Carl and Hazel Lentz; aunt and uncles Janice and Keith Berlin, Karl Cull and Willard Dannehl.

Tags

In other news

Don Asmus

Don Asmus

NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V…

Thomas Wragge

Thomas Wragge

NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas G. “Tom” Wragge, 66, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Nadine Sindelar

Nadine Sindelar

NORFOLK — Services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Virginia Nelson

Virginia Nelson

WAYNE — Private services for Virginia A. Nelson, 88, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Doris Lutt

Doris Lutt

WAYNE — Private services for Doris F. Lutt, 104, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Karl Swanson

Karl Swanson

NORFOLK — Services for Karl R. Swanson, 56, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Esther Krepel

Esther Krepel

BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Melvern Horst

Melvern Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Melvern H. “Mel” Horst, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Paul Cull

Paul Cull

Paul Cull, 59, Scottsbluff, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver of complications of COVID-19.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara