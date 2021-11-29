Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
1937-2021
Paul went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk following many years of health struggles.
Paul Wilbert Claussen was born on April 4, 1937, in Bloomfield to John William and Adele (Loeding) Claussen. He was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Following school, he farmed with his family around the Bloomfield and Wausa area.
On May 31, 1959, he married Karen Kay Busskohl at the Christ United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Paul and Karen lived in Wausa after they were married, and Paul continued to farm until moving to Plainview to work for Kamrath Farms. In 1971, Paul and Karen moved to Norfolk, where Paul began working at Clark Bros. Transfer. He retired from there in 2003.
The family of Paul W. Claussen would like you to know he was the true definition of a “hard-working-man.” Paul loved the Lord, his country and his family. He was up early each morning and went to work to provide for his family.
When Paul was not working, he enjoyed making others smile by being silly, sharing with others his “guns” (muscles), lending a helping hand to his fellow man or woman, fishing with his children and grandchildren, attending his grandchildren’s events and being their biggest fan, listening to his rockabilly and country western music (Fats Domino, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings), checking out classic cars, trips to South Dakota, tending to his garden and home, watching his many favorite NFL teams and the Huskers, winding down from a hard day’s work with a beer and, in his later years, watching horseracing and trips to the casinos.
Paul will be missed by his family and the many, many friends he made along his journey here on earth. This Christmas season, when you turn on your Christmas lights, remember Paul. He loved sharing his “Mr. Claus” decorating skills for all to enjoy!
Paul is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Karen Claussen of Norfolk; three children, Jami (John) Brosh of Ashland, Joni (Scott) Reynoldson of Grand Island, Heidi (Roger) Koerting of Norfolk; six grandchildren, J.P. (Melissa) Brosh of Omaha, Bailey (Sam) Rouse of Doniphan, Aron (Kellie) Volmer of Lake Oswego, Ore., Janai Reynoldson of Grand Island, Elliot (Cari) Koerting of Omaha, Tessa (Stefan) Medel of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Adelaide Brosh, Ansley Brosh and River Volmer; four siblings, Dianne (Eldon) Fleming of Norfolk, Velda (Jim) Long of Norfolk, Douglas (Karen) Claussen of Wausa and Robert (Kathy) Claussen of Wausa; one sister-in-law, Joanne Claussen of Norfolk; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kurt and Marilyn Busskohl of Grand Island; many nieces and nephews and his bff (best furry friend), Lily, and human friend, Richard Jaeger of Norfolk.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Detlef Claussen, Harvey Claussen, John D. Claussen, Martin Claussen and Harold Melvin Claussen; sisters Marian (Claussen) Huttman, Ruby (Claussen) Hammer and Shirley (Claussen) Poppe; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Florence Busskohl; and a great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.