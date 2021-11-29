You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Claussen

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

1937-2021

Paul went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk following many years of health struggles.

Paul Wilbert Claussen was born on April 4, 1937, in Bloomfield to John William and Adele (Loeding) Claussen. He was confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Following school, he farmed with his family around the Bloomfield and Wausa area.

On May 31, 1959, he married Karen Kay Busskohl at the Christ United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Paul and Karen lived in Wausa after they were married, and Paul continued to farm until moving to Plainview to work for Kamrath Farms. In 1971, Paul and Karen moved to Norfolk, where Paul began working at Clark Bros. Transfer. He retired from there in 2003.

The family of Paul W. Claussen would like you to know he was the true definition of a “hard-working-man.” Paul loved the Lord, his country and his family. He was up early each morning and went to work to provide for his family.

When Paul was not working, he enjoyed making others smile by being silly, sharing with others his “guns” (muscles), lending a helping hand to his fellow man or woman, fishing with his children and grandchildren, attending his grandchildren’s events and being their biggest fan, listening to his rockabilly and country western music (Fats Domino, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings), checking out classic cars, trips to South Dakota, tending to his garden and home, watching his many favorite NFL teams and the Huskers, winding down from a hard day’s work with a beer and, in his later years, watching horseracing and trips to the casinos.

Paul will be missed by his family and the many, many friends he made along his journey here on earth. This Christmas season, when you turn on your Christmas lights, remember Paul. He loved sharing his “Mr. Claus” decorating skills for all to enjoy!

Paul is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Karen Claussen of Norfolk; three children, Jami (John) Brosh of Ashland, Joni (Scott) Reynoldson of Grand Island, Heidi (Roger) Koerting of Norfolk; six grandchildren, J.P. (Melissa) Brosh of Omaha, Bailey (Sam) Rouse of Doniphan, Aron (Kellie) Volmer of Lake Oswego, Ore., Janai Reynoldson of Grand Island, Elliot (Cari) Koerting of Omaha, Tessa (Stefan) Medel of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Adelaide Brosh, Ansley Brosh and River Volmer; four siblings, Dianne (Eldon) Fleming of Norfolk, Velda (Jim) Long of Norfolk, Douglas (Karen) Claussen of Wausa and Robert (Kathy) Claussen of Wausa; one sister-in-law, Joanne Claussen of Norfolk; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kurt and Marilyn Busskohl of Grand Island; many nieces and nephews and his bff (best furry friend), Lily, and human friend, Richard Jaeger of Norfolk.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Detlef Claussen, Harvey Claussen, John D. Claussen, Martin Claussen and Harold Melvin Claussen; sisters Marian (Claussen) Huttman, Ruby (Claussen) Hammer and Shirley (Claussen) Poppe; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Florence Busskohl; and a great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Marcus Matthews

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.

Ronald Temme

Ronald Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Anita Brenneman

Anita Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Anita E. Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anita Brenneman died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Paul Claussen

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …

Marlin Lewis

Marlin Lewis

SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.

Dee Anne Nilson

Dee Anne Nilson

BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Johnny Cline

Johnny Cline

ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Roberta Hoesing

Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara