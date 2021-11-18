NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.