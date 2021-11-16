NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael David “Mike” Himburg, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m.…
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Richard B. “Rick” Beltz, 76, Norfolk, will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for Michael E. Foster, 64, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …