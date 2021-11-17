You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

1927-2021

Paul August Brader, son of Albert and Louise (Wittler) Brader, was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Wayne County. He went to country school and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 until 1947. Paul served in Germany and Belgium.

When he returned from the Army, Paul started farming. He farmed for 40 years around the Carroll area. Paul then worked for the City of Norfolk for nine years.

Paul was united in marriage to Janice Junck on Nov. 9, 1947. They were blessed with 74 years of marriage and five children: Judy, Patricia, Bill, Debra and Larry.

He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Paul is survived by his spouse, Janice Brader; children Pat Florine of Chapin, S.C., Debra (Dan) Schmidt of Norfolk and Larry Brader of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herb Brader of Oakdale; and two sisters, Josephine Hogan of Iowa and Gladyes Dooley of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; five sisters; a daughter, Judy Jacobsen; a son, Bill Brader; three grandchildren, Wendy Schmidt, Scott Jacobsen and James Florine; and three great-grandchildren, Christina Brader, Austin Brader and Taylor Brader.

