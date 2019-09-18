You are the owner of this article.
Paul Askew

Paul Askew

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Paul Askew, 54, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

He died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.

 1964-2019

Paul Thomas Askew, son of William G. and Susan E. (Cunningham) Askew, was born Sept. 26, 1964, at Norfolk.

The first-born child to Bill and Sue, he often reminded his siblings that he “broke-in” the parents to make childhood easier for them. He spent entirely too much of his early years trying to scare the pants off them; one of the benefits of growing up near a cemetery.

Paul served his country as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and as U.S. Army Military Police. He was a voracious reader, from classic novels to comic books. He sampled them all and loved to talk about them with anyone who’d listen. His love of chili dogs, cheap beer and nachos was a thing of legend. May he forever have all the gas station food he needs on his next journey.

Though Paul always thought he’d meet his maker by eating a walnut someone snuck into a cookie (allergy), he died of natural causes after a health scare in 2016. He no longer has to worry if the family cat will cause him to fall down the stairs and be rid of the aches he accumulated over the years.

We hope he enjoys the peace he deserves and is forever free from the “stupid people of the world.” We will miss his wicked sense of humor and encyclopedic knowledge of classic horror movies.

Paul lived in Norfolk and Lincoln throughout his lifetime.

Paul is survived by his mother, Susan E. Askew of Norfolk; his siblings, Janet L. DeBord of Wamego, Kan., Nanci P. Askew of Lexington, Ky., and James W. Askew of Omaha; a niece, Ashley Beekman; and five nephews, Thomas Wyant, Steven and Kristian DeBord, Corey Beekman and Lucas Askew.

He was preceded in death by his father, William G. Askew.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

