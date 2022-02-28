 Skip to main content
Patton Northrup III

Patton E. Northrup III, 75, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

1947-2022

Born Jan. 23, 1947, Patton is survived by his son, Justin P. Northrup of Lincoln and his brother, Robert B. (Victoria) Northrup of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patton E. Northrup Jr. and Mildred P. Northrup, formerly of Norfolk.

In other news

Stanley Burkinshaw

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at a later date.

Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Service for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Niobrara.

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Yolanda Manzer

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Sally Becker

NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.

Patricia Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patricia “Pat” Nolan, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Jerry Johnston

O’NEILL — Services for Jerry Johnston, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Don Vrbicky

CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Dean Jones Sr.

LAUREL — Services for Dean Jones Sr., 77, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

