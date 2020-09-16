Patsy Schrant

PAPILLION — Services for Patsy J. (Albert) Schrant, 64, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Wildewood Church, 1255 Royal Drive, in Papillion. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Roseland Cemetery in Sanborn, Iowa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bellevue.
She died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
1955-2020
Patsy Jean (Albert) Schrant was born on Dec. 7, 1955, to Dale and Helen Anne (Erikson) Albert in Sheldon, Iowa. She attended the Hartley Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. She also attended Northwest Iowa Technical College and graduated from their secretarial program.
She worked at Preis Insurance in Sanborn for eight years, Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk and Papillion and at Darling International in Bellevue until her retirement.
She married Michael Joseph Schrant on June 20, 1992, and they lived in Norfolk and Bellevue. Mike and Pat met many good friends, locally, regionally and nationally while enjoying square and round dancing.
Patsy is survived by her faithful spouse of 28 years and dance partner, Michael; a brother, Randy Albert (Robin) of Spencer, Iowa; nieces Traci Genson (Daniel), Kahlie and Addy Sue of Spencer, Iowa; nephews Christopher Albert (Shelby), Maren and Nolan Albert of Ames, Iowa, Doug (Taylor), Kinnick, Trice, and Carver Albert of Spencer, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Helen Albert.
Memorials are directed to Wildewood Church / https://www.wccomaha.com.