OSMOND — Services for Patsy Owens of Osmond are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Osmond. She died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Osmond.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Raymond Schroeter, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Shirley Douglas, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Lou Fuchtman, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marvin Louis, 84, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.
HUMPHREY — Services for Patrick “Jim” McDermott, 81, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services Cynthia Lee Brush Schaller, 66, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Stanton Evangelical Free Church in Stanton.
WEST POINT — Services for Ryan Bayer, 40, Howells, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Conrad Budde Jr., 89, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
