OSMOND — Patsy J. Owens, 70, of Osmond died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Osmond.
1949-2020
Patsy Owens was born Feb. 11, 1949, at Port Royal, Kentucky, to Henry and Katherine (Baxter) Armstrong. Patsy grew up in Kentucky and attended Henry Commonwealth Public Schools in Kentucky. They moved to Northeast Nebraska in 1979. Patsy worked as a waitress at a restaurant for several years and did day care. Patsy enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos and taking drives in the countryside.
She married Monte Owens on Apri 3, 1986. She is survived by her husband, Monte Owens of Osmond, daughters Norma (David) Podany of Stanton and Terri (Dave) Christensen of Pierce, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Katherine, and son Everette “Gil” Martin.
