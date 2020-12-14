CLARKSON — Private services for Patsy Koehn, 84, Clarkson, will be conducted. Private burial will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.
No public visitation is planned.
She died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2020
The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at about 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Patsy Koehn was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Stanton County, to John and Martha (Seda) Hajek. Her father passed away when Patsy was 3 years old. The family remained on the farm in Stanton County after John’s death until 1948 when they moved into Clarkson.
Patsy graduated from Clarkson High School and attended Wayne State Teachers College, where she received her teaching certificate.
In October 1956, Patsy was united in marriage to Curtis Koehn at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple were blessed with three children — Curtis Jr., Chad and Carla.
Due to Chad’s disabilities, Patsy was devoted to taking care of him. She was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Patsy is survived by a son, Curtis Koehn Jr. of Stanton; a daughter, Carla Ratner of Phoenix, Ariz.; a grandson, Cody Koehn of Stanton; and a granddaughter, Camille Koehn of Lincoln.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Hajek; her spouse, Curtis Koehn Sr.; a son, Chad Koehn; and a brother, John Hajek.
Condolences may be left at www.millersfh.com.