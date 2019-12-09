Patsy Knapp

MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Madison.
In other news
Kristi L. Anderson, 57, formerly of Norfolk, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a long battle with breast cancer.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Donna Moline, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date.
NELIGH — Services for Ida Mae Chance, 90, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Menno Cemetery in Menno, S.D.
STANTON — Memorial services for Mable M. Hartman, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Private inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for CheraLee “Cherry” Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Madison.
LINCOLN — Services for Carol A. Backer Hubenthal, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln. The Rev. Renae Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Yankee Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy A. Fryer, 96, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for CheraLee Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.