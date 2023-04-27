NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the Rev. Stanley Schmit officiating.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a 6 p.m. rosary.
Patrick Steffensmeier died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.