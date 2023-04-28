Patrick Steffensmeier

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the Rev. Stanley Schmit officiating.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a 6 p.m. rosary.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1964-2023

Pat passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with his family by his side at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Pat was born on May 15, 1964, in West Point to Wilfred and Ann (Franzluebbers) Steffensmeier. He attended Howells Catholic School and graduated from Howells High School in 1982.

Pat married Mary Pieper on June 25, 1988, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge and resided in Norfolk. Pat worked for Affiliated Foods, Pepsi and Norfolk Beverage Company/Eagle Distributing and was known by many as the “Bud Man.” He was currently working at Central Valley Ag 81-20 and had been there for 2.5 years.

Pat enjoyed hunting, being at the family farm, having a cold Budweiser with friends and family, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Pat loved spending time with his family and recently becoming a grandpa. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, Sons of the American Legion and Catholic Order of Foresters.

Survivors include his spouse, Mary Steffensmeier of Norfolk; children Michael (Kaelee Stuchlik) Steffensmeier of Omaha and their daughter, Kambree, and Lisa Steffensmeier (fiancé Ryan Deuel) of Omaha; siblings Loretta (Larry) Hockemeier of Norfolk, Arlene Steffensmeier of Columbus, Marge (Randy) Cech of Howells, Carol (Dave) Semerad of Howells and Steve (Suzie) Steffensmeier of Howells; mother-in-law Rita Pieper of Dodge; and in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Ann; father-in-law Bernard Pieper; sister-in-law Betty Pieper; and niece Carrie Kaup.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

