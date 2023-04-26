 Skip to main content
Patrick Steffensmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Patrick Steffensmeier died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

NIOBRARA — Meade Sexton, 82, Niobrara, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Niobrara.

STAPLEHURST — Services for Doris R. Wiebe, 87, Staplehurst, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3743 Marysville Road, in Staplehurst. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.

OMAHA — Services for Todd Lorenz, 42, of Omaha will be 10:30 Wednesday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha with the Rev. Taylor Leffler officiating.

NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” (Brooks) Suhr-Kersten, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…

LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.

PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

