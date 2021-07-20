Patrick Prather

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick D. Prather, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1953-2021
Patrick D. “Pat” Prather was born on June 17, 1953, in Norfolk to Derald and Ruth (Chandler) Prather. Pat attended Madison Public Schools, graduating from Madison High School in 1971.
After high school, Pat went straight into the workforce, making a lifetime career of driving truck. Pat hauled a bit of everything from coast to coast; you name it, he probably had wheels under it.
Pat married the love of his life, Rose Ainsworth, on June 29, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Pat was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed his family immensely, taking his kids and grandkids trucking with him.
Pat loved taking them trucking around the country. Pat also enjoyed taking his family boating and fishing when he had the chance. He was a kind and caring man who would do anything for anyone. Even as he slowed down, his smile was contagious.
Pat will be greatly missed. He was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Rose Prather of Norfolk; daughter Angie (Matt) Neujahr and children Jordan Prather, Isaac and Eli Rezac, Lane and Cooper Neujahr, all of Norfolk; son Josh (fiancée Irlanda Galindo) and child Lexi Prather of Norfolk; son Jesse (Cassie) Prather and children Cashlyn, Ryder and Rex, all of Norfolk; and brothers Mike (Peg) Prather of Madison, Jeff (Alvera) Prather of Madison and Jim (Teresa) Prather of Madison.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Derald and Ruth.
Casketbearers will be Jim Prather, Mike Prather, Jeff Prather, John Dittberner, Mark Rakowsky and Gary Shald.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.