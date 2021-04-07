BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
He died Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Patrick Lloyd Pack, son of Ernest and Ida (Castle) Pack, was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Paintsville, Ky. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Md., and attended public schools in Baltimore.
He married Kathy Canoles in August 1988. They lived in Baltimore and later divorced.
Patrick married Joy Acklie on April 25, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He owned and operated Big Dog Trucking until 2006. The family moved to Tilden at that time. Patrick worked for Werner Construction and Gerhold Concrete and then Central Valley Ag trucking.
Patrick enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, motorcycle riding, target shooting, woodworking and fishing.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and was a member of Teamsters Union.
Survivors include his spouse, Joy Pack of Norfolk; children Tammy (Robert) Jaschik of Pasadena, Md., Danny (Rebecca) Hohrein of Neligh, Patrick Pack Jr. of Neligh, Matthew Pack and fiancée Casi Baldwin of Oakdale, Korban Palmer of Elgin, Katelynn (Brandon) Chalfant of West Amana, Iowa, Ashlee Kopejtka of Norfolk and Raymond Kopejtka and fiancée Dulce Rangel of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Ida Pack of Norfolk; a brother, Michael (Sandy) Pack of Kingwood, W Va.; and his father- and mother-in-law, Neal and Diann Acklie of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest; sister Anita Beeman; a sister in infancy, Dixie; and a brother, Harvey.
Organist for the funeral will be Steven Whitney. Congregational hymns will be “Amazing Grace,” “Rock Of Ages” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.