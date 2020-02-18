Patrick O’Gorman

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Patrick A. O’Gorman, 84, Norfolk, will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Norfolk.
1935-2020
Pat passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1935, in Columbus, the son of Patrick and Mary (MacFarlane) O’Gorman. He was raised in Norfolk, graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1955 and attended Norfolk Junior College.
On Feb. 17, 1957, Pat married Frances Barnes. The couple made Norfolk their home. He was the co-owner of Mary’s Cafe and service station. He operated Mary’s until 2003.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years; their children, Mike O’Gorman of Norfolk, Tom O’Gorman of Norfolk, Anne (David) Holling of Crete, Dan O’Gorman of Glendale, Calif., and Steve (Jenny) O’Gorman of Estes Park, Colo.; four grandchildren: Justin O’Gorman, Tyler O’Gorman, Claire Holling and Kathryn Holling; and a brother, Terry (MaryLou) O’Gorman of Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Daniel O’Gorman, Tim O’Gorman and Jim O’Gorman; two sisters, Kathleen O’Gorman and MaryAnn Jindra.
The family requests that donations be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.