Patrick Nolan

LYNCH — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

He died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Francis Ruppert

Francis Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Arlyn Went

Arlyn Went

LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Leigh City Cemetery.

Patrick Nolan

LYNCH — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Mark Kube

NORFOLK — Services for Mark J. Kube, 81, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Heath Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Heath Jueden, 39, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Hartington.

Ryan Schuchardt

ELGIN — Services for Ryan C. Schuchardt, 38, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, 1726 310th Avenue, rural Albion, with the Revs. Meredith Keseley and Becky Beckmann officiating. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery. Visitation…

Emogene Schmidt

Emogene Schmidt

MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. A private family burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer serv…

Patrick Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns