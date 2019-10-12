Patrick Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
He died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
ELGIN — Services for Ryan C. Schuchardt, 38, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, 1726 310th Avenue, rural Albion, with the Revs. Meredith Keseley and Becky Beckmann officiating. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery. Visitation…
MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. A private family burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer serv…
LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Leigh, with the Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Burial will be in the Leigh City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home …
PIERCE — Service for Alvin A. Weber, 56, rural Plainview, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Ryan Mazer will officiate.
OSMOND — Services for Joan L. Schultze, 84, Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate, with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Stonacek M…
LAUREL — Services for Wilma L. (Albrektson) Eckert, 91, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Laurel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord-Dixon Cemetery in Concord.
OSMOND — Services for Joan L. Schultze, 84, Osmond will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond.
WINSIDE — Memorial services for Tom L. Anderson, 58, Winside, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
