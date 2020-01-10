Patrick McDermott

HUMPHREY — Services for Patrick “Jim” McDermott, 81, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Church or Creston Rescue Squad.

1938-2020

Jim was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Madison County, to Arthur and Lena (Jacobi) McDermott. He attended school in Humphrey and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1955.

On Nov. 22, 1986, Jim was united in marriage to Marlene Ternus in Humphrey. He farmed in Madison County his entire life and also worked for Sand Implement for 10 years.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed polka music and old Western movies.

Jim had a strong passion for old International Tractors.

Jim is survived by his spouse, Marlene McDermott of Madison; three nephews, John L. (Wendy) McDermott of Leavenworth, Kan., Ronald J. (Sue) McDermott of Omaha and Tom A. (Tina) McDermott of Elkhorn; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lena McDermott; a brother, John McDermott; and an infant brother.

Patrick McDermott

