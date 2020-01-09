Patrick McDermott

HUMPHREY — Services for Patrick “Jim” McDermott, 81, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.