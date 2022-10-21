LAUREL — Services for Patrick J. Kneifl, 64, of Yankton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Patrick Kneifl died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Funeral services for Glenn Heaton, 90, of Osmond are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. "Ron" Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for Thomas J. McMahon, 67, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Pamela J. “Pam” Lurz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Palmer P. Albers, 97, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and…
LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.
