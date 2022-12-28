WAYNE — Services for Patrick C. Finn, 92, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Joseph Finn will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Patrick Finn died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Country View Care Center in Wayne, where he had resided since July 2019.
Patrick Claire Finn was born March 3, 1930, at the Finn family farm northeast of Carroll to John and Frances (Verzani) Finn. He attended rural School District 72, Carroll High School and Sacred Heart High School in Emerson before graduating from Wayne High School in 1946 at age 16. He graduated from the Commercial Enterprise School in Omaha.
He and Marilyn Anne Brich of Pender were married on Jan. 22, 1951, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple lived in Yankton until January 1953, when they moved to the farm that has been in the Finn family since 1905. He raised crops, cattle and purebred Hampshire hogs.
As a young man, Pat was a Golden Gloves boxer. For more than 40 years, he was a competitive runner, vying into his early 80s. Pat was a 4-H leader and a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Wayne. His interests included reading, writing letters, gardening, livestock genetics, welding and visiting with friends and family.
Survivors include children, Mary Patricia (Michael) Hoag of Norfolk, Sally Stahlecker of Norfolk, Alan (Debra) Finn of Wayne, Eileen Finn of Papillion, Amy (Gary) Rasmussen of York, Michael (Lori) Finn of Winside, Annette Finn of Omaha and the Rev. Joseph Finn of Lincoln; sister Jeanette Sudbeck of Seal Beach, Calif.; brother Gerald (Nairy) Finn of Camano Island, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Lester Kelley; spouse Marilyn on Sept. 17, 2013; sister Lois Waltermeyer; son-in-law Russell Stahlecker; and brother-in-law Merlyn “Bud” Sudbeck.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Catholic School or to the family for future designation.