Patrick Cook

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Patrick S. Cook, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Best Cemetery, 85301 550th Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke of Grace Lutheran Church will officiate.

He died at his home in Lincoln over the weekend.

A gathering of family and friends will take place afterward at Kelly’s Country Club, located on west Highway 275 between Norfolk and Battle Creek.

Patrick Stewart Cook was born on May 12, 1997, in Norfolk, to Craig A. Cook and Rena L. Flanigan. After living in Sioux City for a few years with his father and mother, his sister Carrie A. Cook was born. Patrick and his family relocated back to Norfolk, which included his mother, sister and stepfather, Bradley E. Hoelscher. He attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating in May 2015.

Patrick got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Faith Lenox, in November 2017. While Faith attended college at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, Patrick worked full time. Some of his hobbies were video games and Dungeons & Dragons. He thoroughly enjoyed his cat, Loki. He was aspiring to own a food truck soon.

Patrick is survived by his father and stepmother, Craig (Tina) Cook of Sioux City; his mother and stepfather, Rena (Brad) Hoelscher of Norfolk; his sister, Carrie Cook of Sioux City; his fiancée, Faith Lenox of Lincoln; his grandparents, Marlyce Cook of Sioux City and Daniel and Faye Flanigan of Norfolk; his aunt, Kendra (Shawn) Boyd of Gothenburg; his uncles, Lee Cook of Iowa, Todd Cook of Lincoln and Thomas Flanigan of Omaha; his cousins, Hannah Boyd and Alexis Boyd, both of Omaha; and numerous extended family members.

Patrick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Cook; and his great-grandparents, Wesley and Twilla Cook, Lloyd and Florence Swanson, Tom and Marie Flanigan and Cleo and Lurene Deuel.

Memorials are to be directed in care of the family to Craig Cook, 4525 Grant St., Sioux City, IA 51108, or Rena Hoelscher 54873 845th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Donald Roberts

PIERCE — Services for Donald L. “Don” Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Frances Williams

NIOBRARA — Services for Frances Williams, 75, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White Horse Carda and Walter Cutts will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Lucille Pickhinke

HOWELLS — Services for Lucille Pickhinke, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 am. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Colette Liermann

WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died in Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Scott Mastny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Scott L. Mastny, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kenneth Mlinar

STUART — Services for Kenneth J. Mlinar, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Robert Heckman

Memorial services for Robert A. Heckman, 83, formerly of Boone County, will be at a later date and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

