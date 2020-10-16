Patrick Cook

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Patrick S. Cook, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Best Cemetery, 85301 550th Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke of Grace Lutheran Church will officiate.
He died at his home in Lincoln over the weekend.
———
A gathering of family and friends will take place afterward at Kelly’s Country Club, located on west Highway 275 between Norfolk and Battle Creek.
Patrick Stewart Cook was born on May 12, 1997, in Norfolk, to Craig A. Cook and Rena L. Flanigan. After living in Sioux City for a few years with his father and mother, his sister Carrie A. Cook was born. Patrick and his family relocated back to Norfolk, which included his mother, sister and stepfather, Bradley E. Hoelscher. He attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating in May 2015.
Patrick got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Faith Lenox, in November 2017. While Faith attended college at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, Patrick worked full time. Some of his hobbies were video games and Dungeons & Dragons. He thoroughly enjoyed his cat, Loki. He was aspiring to own a food truck soon.
Patrick is survived by his father and stepmother, Craig (Tina) Cook of Sioux City; his mother and stepfather, Rena (Brad) Hoelscher of Norfolk; his sister, Carrie Cook of Sioux City; his fiancée, Faith Lenox of Lincoln; his grandparents, Marlyce Cook of Sioux City and Daniel and Faye Flanigan of Norfolk; his aunt, Kendra (Shawn) Boyd of Gothenburg; his uncles, Lee Cook of Iowa, Todd Cook of Lincoln and Thomas Flanigan of Omaha; his cousins, Hannah Boyd and Alexis Boyd, both of Omaha; and numerous extended family members.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Cook; and his great-grandparents, Wesley and Twilla Cook, Lloyd and Florence Swanson, Tom and Marie Flanigan and Cleo and Lurene Deuel.
Memorials are to be directed in care of the family to Craig Cook, 4525 Grant St., Sioux City, IA 51108, or Rena Hoelscher 54873 845th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.