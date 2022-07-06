 Skip to main content
Patricia Yoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Patricia Yoch died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

———

Patricia was born on Feb. 19, 1952, at Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of John and Lois (Schumacher) Wermers.

She was raised in Dimock, S.D. She graduated from Parkston High School in Parkston, S.D., in 1970. Later, she graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in accounting.

Patricia is survived by three children, six grandchildren and 10 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

