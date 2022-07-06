NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Patricia Yoch died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Patricia was born on Feb. 19, 1952, at Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of John and Lois (Schumacher) Wermers.
She was raised in Dimock, S.D. She graduated from Parkston High School in Parkston, S.D., in 1970. Later, she graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in accounting.
Patricia is survived by three children, six grandchildren and 10 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
