Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.
Patricia — affectionately known as “Patty” — passed peacefully at Faith Regional Health Services from a brave battle against pancreatic cancer.
No services will be held. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Syracuse, N.Y. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2021
Patty was born on April 1, 1945, in Syracuse, to the late Carmello Pitonza and Hope Atwood, the second child of 12. Patty was a sister to her late brother, Christopher Pitonza, and sister, Cindy Tallman; her sisters, Linda, Carolyn, Carmie and Kathy, and brothers, Francis, Donnie, Jimmy, David and Joe. Patty attended Fulton High School in Fulton, N.Y.
Patty married Gary Matteson in Syracuse on Dec. 18, 1965. They lived in Syracuse and Rochester for a time and then moved to Bellevue in 1972 and lived there for two years. In 1974, they moved to Norfolk. Together, they raised three children: Theresa, (late) Brian, Tammy and Dale. They were married for 17 years. Patty raised her children on jitterbugging to Elvis in the living room, playing cards at the kitchen table and giving that special warm embrace that only she could give to show you how much she loved you.
Patty spent her early years in Norfolk as a homemaker and also worked for the Nebraska Highway Department. In the late ‘70s, Patty met the love of her life, Glenn Whitt (1951-2013), and was married in 1983. Patty and Glenn were known to be an inseparable pair, and together they provided a warm and caring home for many beloved pets. They were married 30 years.
Patty had an incredibly giving heart, and no one knew this more than her seven grandchildren: Julia and Brandon Bruski, Cassie and Zoe (2001-2019) Matteson, Britny Matteson, Derek and Christian Benda. Patty adored her grandkids, and they always knew there would be a cold glass of Kool-Aid and a game of SkipBo ready for them whenever they would visit.
Second to her grandchildren were her adored pets. Patty was known to provide a home to any animal in need, from puppy to rabbit, and had spent many years as a World Wildlife Fund Donor, among many other animal rescue organizations. Conversation came easy to Patty, and she was known to make friends with absolutely anyone.
Patty expressed her love and appreciation for her friends through beautiful handmade doily gifts that will live on as cherished memories. She was also known for her incredible pies and authentic Italian spaghetti, which everyone looked forward to when visiting.
During her final years, Patty was looked after by friend, Dave Perrin, who every day made sure Patty was safe and sound. Patty’s family cannot thank Dave enough for the selfless assistance he provided her during that time. Also, a treasured friend and neighbor, Jeanie Lovig, who was a wonderful friend for so many years. She was always there for her and they cooked for each other often.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, Carmello Pitonza of Syracuse; mother Hope Atwood of Chaumont, N.Y.; brother Christopher Pitonza of Valhala, N.Y.; sister Cindy Tallman of Syracuse; infant son Brian Matteson of Syracuse; spouse Glenn Whitt of Norfolk; and granddaughter Zoe Matteson of Norfolk.
She is survived in life by her three children, Theresa and spouse Paul Bruski of Mechanicsville, Va., Tammy and spouse Lance Benda of Petersburg and Dale Matteson of Norfolk; her sisters, Carmie and spouse John Love of Henderson, Nev., Carolyn Sandrock of Chaumont, Linda and spouse Gary Hoppins of Hannibal, N.Y., and Kathy and spouse John Okay of Chaumont; her brothers, Francis Tallman and Polly of Martville, N.Y., Donnie and spouse Jane Tallman of Gates, N.C., Jimmy Tallman of Syracuse and Joseph Tallman of Norwood; six grandchildren, Britny, Derek, Cassie, Julia, Christian and Brandon; and all her nieces, nephews and extended family.
For those who knew Patty affectionately, please direct all memorial gifts and expressions of sympathy to Brockhaus Funeral Home, www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.