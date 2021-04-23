You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Whitt

Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.

Patricia — affectionately known as “Patty” — passed peacefully at Faith Regional Health Services from a brave battle against pancreatic cancer.

No services will be held. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Syracuse, N.Y. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2021

Patty was born on April 1, 1945, in Syracuse, to the late Carmello Pitonza and Hope Atwood, the second child of 12. Patty was a sister to her late brother, Christopher Pitonza, and sister, Cindy Tallman; her sisters, Linda, Carolyn, Carmie and Kathy, and brothers, Francis, Donnie, Jimmy, David and Joe. Patty attended Fulton High School in Fulton, N.Y.

Patty married Gary Matteson in Syracuse on Dec. 18, 1965. They lived in Syracuse and Rochester for a time and then moved to Bellevue in 1972 and lived there for two years. In 1974, they moved to Norfolk. Together, they raised three children: Theresa, (late) Brian, Tammy and Dale. They were married for 17 years. Patty raised her children on jitterbugging to Elvis in the living room, playing cards at the kitchen table and giving that special warm embrace that only she could give to show you how much she loved you.

Patty spent her early years in Norfolk as a homemaker and also worked for the Nebraska Highway Department. In the late ‘70s, Patty met the love of her life, Glenn Whitt (1951-2013), and was married in 1983. Patty and Glenn were known to be an inseparable pair, and together they provided a warm and caring home for many beloved pets. They were married 30 years.

Patty had an incredibly giving heart, and no one knew this more than her seven grandchildren: Julia and Brandon Bruski, Cassie and Zoe (2001-2019) Matteson, Britny Matteson, Derek and Christian Benda. Patty adored her grandkids, and they always knew there would be a cold glass of Kool-Aid and a game of SkipBo ready for them whenever they would visit.

Second to her grandchildren were her adored pets. Patty was known to provide a home to any animal in need, from puppy to rabbit, and had spent many years as a World Wildlife Fund Donor, among many other animal rescue organizations. Conversation came easy to Patty, and she was known to make friends with absolutely anyone.

Patty expressed her love and appreciation for her friends through beautiful handmade doily gifts that will live on as cherished memories. She was also known for her incredible pies and authentic Italian spaghetti, which everyone looked forward to when visiting.

During her final years, Patty was looked after by friend, Dave Perrin, who every day made sure Patty was safe and sound. Patty’s family cannot thank Dave enough for the selfless assistance he provided her during that time. Also, a treasured friend and neighbor, Jeanie Lovig, who was a wonderful friend for so many years. She was always there for her and they cooked for each other often.

Patty was preceded in death by her father, Carmello Pitonza of Syracuse; mother Hope Atwood of Chaumont, N.Y.; brother Christopher Pitonza of Valhala, N.Y.; sister Cindy Tallman of Syracuse; infant son Brian Matteson of Syracuse; spouse Glenn Whitt of Norfolk; and granddaughter Zoe Matteson of Norfolk.

She is survived in life by her three children, Theresa and spouse Paul Bruski of Mechanicsville, Va., Tammy and spouse Lance Benda of Petersburg and Dale Matteson of Norfolk; her sisters, Carmie and spouse John Love of Henderson, Nev., Carolyn Sandrock of Chaumont, Linda and spouse Gary Hoppins of Hannibal, N.Y., and Kathy and spouse John Okay of Chaumont; her brothers, Francis Tallman and Polly of Martville, N.Y., Donnie and spouse Jane Tallman of Gates, N.C., Jimmy Tallman of Syracuse and Joseph Tallman of Norwood; six grandchildren, Britny, Derek, Cassie, Julia, Christian and Brandon; and all her nieces, nephews and extended family.

For those who knew Patty affectionately, please direct all memorial gifts and expressions of sympathy to Brockhaus Funeral Home, www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Patricia Whitt

Patricia Whitt

NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.

Lumir Buresh

Lumir Buresh

NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Sorensen

WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Betty Jean Felt

Betty Jean Felt

STANTON — Services for Betty Jean Felt, 92, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Robert Fritschen

Robert Fritschen

LAUREL — Services for Robert Fritschen, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City.

Marilyn Dieckman

Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melody Binkerd

Melody Binkerd

Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.

Glenn Wagner

Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…

James Fritz

James Fritz

Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara