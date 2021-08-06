Patricia Van Winkle

AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth with a 6:30 p.m. rosary. Visitation will resume Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church.
Van Winkle died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorials have been suggested to the Make A Wish Foundation or the ALS Association.