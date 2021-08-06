You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Van Winkle

AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth with a 6:30 p.m. rosary. Visitation will resume Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church.

Van Winkle died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Memorials have been suggested to the Make A Wish Foundation or the ALS Association.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

