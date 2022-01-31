CONSTANCE — Services for Patricia A. Steffen, 77, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Patricia Steffen died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.