ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Patricia Starman died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
1932-2021
Patricia Lois “Pat” Starman, daughter of V.M. and Francis (Stallman) McCarty, was born Sept. 17, 1932, at Hospers, Iowa. She graduated from Hartley High School at Hartley, Iowa, in 1951. She went to Omaha and worked as a bookkeeper for Eppley Hotel Inc.
On Aug. 21, 1954, she married Raymond J. “Ray” Starman at St. Joseph Catholic Church at Hartley, Iowa. To this union, six children were born: Dennis, Steven, David, Thomas, Kenneth and Mark. They lived on the farm (Starman Homestead) until Ray’s death and in 2006 Pat bought a house in Elgin. Pat loved her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, cards and reading.
Pat belonged to St. Boniface Alter Society, Renew Group, “Elgin 12” Extension Women’s Club and Red Hats. In 1979, Pat received the “Good Neighbor Award.”
She is survived by six sons, Dennis of Elgin, Steven of Mesa, Ariz., David of Hephzibah, Ga., Thomas (Tina) Byers, Colo., Kenneth (Jamie) of Gill, Colo., and Mark of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry McCarty of Colorado; four sisters, Rosemary Salber of Oregon, Janice Benz of Omaha, Yvonne Kopp of Omaha and Marilyn Newman of Canada; two sisters-in-law, Marla McCarty of Omaha and Mary Kay McCarty of Colorado; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother Patrick in infancy; her husband, Raymond in 2002; two sisters, Charlotte Meyers and Ruth Adams; and four brothers, Clifford, Paul, Don and Dan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface School, Pope John High School or the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.