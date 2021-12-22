You have permission to edit this article.
ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Starman died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

1932-2021

Patricia Lois “Pat” Starman, daughter of V.M. and Francis (Stallman) McCarty, was born Sept. 17, 1932, at Hospers, Iowa. She graduated from Hartley High School at Hartley, Iowa, in 1951. She went to Omaha and worked as a bookkeeper for Eppley Hotel Inc.

On Aug. 21, 1954, she married Raymond J. “Ray” Starman at St. Joseph Catholic Church at Hartley, Iowa. To this union, six children were born: Dennis, Steven, David, Thomas, Kenneth and Mark. They lived on the farm (Starman Homestead) until Ray’s death and in 2006 Pat bought a house in Elgin. Pat loved her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, cards and reading.

Pat belonged to St. Boniface Alter Society, Renew Group, “Elgin 12” Extension Women’s Club and Red Hats. In 1979, Pat received the “Good Neighbor Award.”

She is survived by six sons, Dennis of Elgin, Steven of Mesa, Ariz., David of Hephzibah, Ga., Thomas (Tina) Byers, Colo., Kenneth (Jamie) of Gill, Colo., and Mark of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry McCarty of Colorado; four sisters, Rosemary Salber of Oregon, Janice Benz of Omaha, Yvonne Kopp of Omaha and Marilyn Newman of Canada; two sisters-in-law, Marla McCarty of Omaha and Mary Kay McCarty of Colorado; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother Patrick in infancy; her husband, Raymond in 2002; two sisters, Charlotte Meyers and Ruth Adams; and four brothers, Clifford, Paul, Don and Dan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface School, Pope John High School or the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

