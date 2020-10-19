Patricia Shermer

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Shermer, 80, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
1940-2020
Patricia was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Pierce to George and Dorothy Sweigard.
On Feb. 25, 1966, Patricia married Art Shermer in Pierce. The couple was blessed with two children, Joni and Jeff. For a time, the family resided in Creighton until the couple divorced in 1976.
Patricia enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She is survived by her daughter, Joni Shermer and her boyfriend, Danny; her son, Jeff and his spouse, Kristi; and grandchildren Antwon, Brock and Keli.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry.
