Patricia Scott

Patricia Scott

LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. A rosary also will be recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

Patricia Scott died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2022

Casual attire for the service is requested.

Patricia Ann Carney Scott was born March 11, 1943, to Harry Francis and Lucille Irene (Stiefvater) Carney in Omaha at St. Catherine’s Hospital. A sister, Jo, joined the family in 1946. In 1947, the family moved to Niobrara.

Having no kindergarten at that time, Pat started school in first grade at the age of 5 at Niobrara Public School and graduated from there with the class of 1960. She was active in school, playing saxophone in band, attending Girl’s State and was salutatorian of her graduating class. Pat babysat, worked awhile at the Niobrara Tribune and Saturdays at Niobrara Public Library. During her high school years, she worked at the Niobrara Pharmacy.

After graduation, Pat attended Mount Marty School of Nursing in Yankton, becoming a registered nurse in 1963.

On Aug. 14, 1963, she married Cecil Scott Jr. at St. Williams Catholic Church in Niobrara. To this union three daughters were born: Lisa Marie, Michelle Lynn and Sarah Jo. The couple lived in Niobrara, Wayne, Norfolk, Lynch, Yankton and then back to Lynch.

Pat was a nurse in Creighton, Norfolk, at Yankton Regional Center, Lynch and the Butte nursing home during her career. She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and enjoyed her time tending them.

Pat retired from nursing in 2008. Pat and Cecil moved in with her stepdad, Alex Kelly, after her mother passed away in 1993, taking care of him until his death in 2001. He loved being part of their family.

No matter what her working schedule was, Pat was first a spouse and mother and then to her delight, a grandmother. She always had time for her children, grandchildren and also her sons-in-law. She enjoyed her girls’ sports activities and always had chicken salad sandwiches ready for the team. She and Cecil spent their retirement years cooking and baking and did everything together.

Pat was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Lynch for 46 years, a member of American Legion Post 228 Auxiliary at Lynch and was a volunteer at the local Lynch Library. Early morning hours you could find her with a cup of coffee, embroidering something to give away as a gift. She was a master at it. Her beautiful handwork is a treasure now.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her stepdad, Alex “Gramps” Kelly; father and mother-in-law, Cecil Sr. and Grace Scott; brothers-in-law Richard Scott and Butch Scheinost; and a nephew, Eric Johnson.

She is survived by her spouse of 59 years, Cecil Scott Jr.; her daughters, Lisa and Kent Conklin, Michelle Hansen and Sarah and Brandon Black; grandchildren Claire (Austin) Conklin and Sophie (Chad) Conklin, Kory, Gracie and Maggie (James) Hansen, Carney (Gavyn), Jessica, Logan, Reece and Hayden Black; a sister, Jo and Melvin Cameron; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Sharon Scott, Georgia and Wilton Johnson, Mary Scheinost and Esther and Charles Nielsen; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and many cousins on all sides that she loved dearly.

Pat was truly a blessing to know and will be deeply missed. And so will her Thanksgiving dressing!

