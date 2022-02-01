 Skip to main content
Patricia Schmitz

SPENCER — Services for Patricia Schmitz, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Patricia Schmitz died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Timothy Kohl

NELIGH — Service for Timothy L. Kohl, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norily Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Jane Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Kathryn Hochstein

CARROLL — Services for Kathryn Hochstein, 78, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll.

Archie Juracek

O’NEILL — Services for Archie L. Juracek, 83, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Kathleen Pfeifer

HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Pfeifer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alexander Clausen, Candace Clausen, Andrew Clausen

PIERCE — Services for siblings Alexander L. Clausen, 18, Candace E. Clausen, 15, and Andrew E. Clausen, 12, all of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Norman Miller

Private services for Norman Ray Miller, 80, Norfolk will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill., where he was confirmed as a child. Inurnment will be held at that time at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington, near the former family homestead.

Patricia Schmitz

Debra Timperley

STANTON — Services for Debra Timperley, 64, are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton. Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

