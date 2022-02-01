SPENCER — Services for Patricia Schmitz, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Patricia Schmitz died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Service for Timothy L. Kohl, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norily Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
CARROLL — Services for Kathryn Hochstein, 78, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll.
O’NEILL — Services for Archie L. Juracek, 83, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Pfeifer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for siblings Alexander L. Clausen, 18, Candace E. Clausen, 15, and Andrew E. Clausen, 12, all of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Private services for Norman Ray Miller, 80, Norfolk will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill., where he was confirmed as a child. Inurnment will be held at that time at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington, near the former family homestead.
STANTON — Services for Debra Timperley, 64, are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton. Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.