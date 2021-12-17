You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Riley

With sadness for all who knew her, Patricia Lynn Riley, 65, of Pilger, formerly of Burns, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home with her faithful fur companion by her side on Dec. 2, 2021.

1956-2021

Patricia was born on March 16, 1956, at Fort Ord, Calif., the daughter of Wilbur and Vesta (Johnson) Tingle. She primarily grew up in California but enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family on the east coast.

Patricia was a friend to many, and the type of person who would do anything for anyone who asked. She moved to Nebraska in 2018 to be closer to her children and her eight grandchildren. She befriended many in the short time she has been in Nebraska. Patricia suffered in pain for many years but despite this illness she was always ready for a good time.

Survivors include her children, Stefan (Kerry) Christ, Alexya (Jeffery) Beck and Aren Christ, all of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra Duda of Clewiston, Fla., and Dorothy Tingle Johnson of Altamonte Springs, Fla. Also surviving her is her special friend, Kirk Kollath of Norfolk.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

With sadness for all who knew her, Patricia Lynn Riley, 65, of Pilger, formerly of Burns, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home with her faithful fur companion by her side on Dec. 2, 2021.

