MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …
NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.