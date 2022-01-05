 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Sub zero wind chill indicies are expected the remainder
of this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory will end at noon CST today. For the
second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat,
and gloves.

&&

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

E. John Sharples

TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …

Jayne Marshall

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Phyllis Lyon

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Leo Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Leo Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

