 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Ivan Hass

Ivan Hass

WISNER — Services for Ivan D. Hass, 92, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Ivan Hass died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Linda Nekuda

Linda Nekuda

STUART — Services for Linda Nekuda, 60, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Dick Carson

Dick Carson

Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

Glennadine Barker

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Pam Tikalsky

Pam Tikalsky

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…

William McGinty

William McGinty

NORFOLK — Services for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Galen Stewart

Galen Stewart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara