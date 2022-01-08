MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Reznicek died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.
1941-2022
The vigil service and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Patricia Ann was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Madison, to Edwin and Mary (Knapp) Smutny. Pat attended Liberty Country School for a couple years, before attending St. Leonard’s until eighth grade. She graduated from the Assumption Academy, where she lived with nuns. After her father’s death, at the age of 19, Pat left the Academy to return home.
Pat met Leo Reznicek at a wedding dance in Clarkson. The couple married on Nov. 23, 1963, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The couple’s first home was in Fort Riley, Kan., until June of 1964, when Leo’s military duty was complete. Then, they moved to Dodge until 1974. From 1974 to 1986, the family lived in Norfolk. In 1986, they moved to Omaha, and from 1990 onward they resided in Madison. Pat worked for 18 years for Dale Electronics.
While in Madison, Pat worked at Frontier Bank, Bank of Madison, and Short Stop. She served on the board of the Senior Center in Madison for the last three years.
Pat loved cooking and baking for co-workers, friends and family. She enjoyed the Madison County Fair, music, dancing, shopping, and most of all spending time with her family. Pat would always help with church activities and she was always willing to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her children Annette (Bob) Sanderson of Denison, Iowa, Greg Reznicek of Littleton, Colo., Tim Reznicek of Omaha, and John (Sherri) Reznicek of Tabor, Iowa, grandchildren Amanda Sanderson, Joshua Reznicek, Ashley (Chris) Turman, Jordon (Jay Gossit) Reznicek, and Robby Sanderson, great grandchildren Maximus, Caden, Charlie Grace, and Barrett, siblings Jim Smutny of Madison, Rita (Jim Creps) Johnson of Fremont, Rosie (Kevin) Kenny of Norfolk, Lenny (Jan) Smutny of Albion, Theresa (Ward) Tucker of Battle Creek, Vicky (Al) Demmel of Madison, and Susie (Jack) Nathan of Madison, and many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leo, mother Mary Daniel, father Edwin Smutny, stepfather Leon Daniel, brother Rudy Smutny, in-laws Ernie and Wylma Reznicek, brothers-in-law Gary Reznicek and Merlin Yosten, and sister-in-law Kathy Thompson.
