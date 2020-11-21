Patricia Muller

SPENCER, Iowa — Services for Patrica M. Muller, 93, Spencer, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, were to be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Warner Funeral Chapel in Spencer. The Rev. Paul Frederiksen officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Spencer, Iowa
She died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
1927-2020
Patricia Mae Muller, the daughter of Resor and Maude DuBois Cowan, was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her childhood years were spent in Spencer, and she graduated from Spencer High School in 1945. She attended Mason City Junior College and Iowa State Teachers College. She taught in Ayrshire and Fort Dodge.
Pat married Raymond Henry Muller on June 24, 1951, in Spencer. Throughout their life, they lived in the communities of Norfolk, Rapid City, S.D.; Rock Springs, Wyo.; Topeka, Kan.; and Yankton. Back in Norfolk, Pat was a school secretary and a teacher’s aide.
Pat and her family moved back to Spencer, Iowa, in 1976 when she joined in ownership of Ellerbroek’s Ladieswear with her sisters. She retired in 1995 after 19 years in the women’s clothing business. She was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Pat was also active in her community as a member of the Spencer Business & Professional Women, being named as Woman of Year in 1987. She was also active with United Methodist Women and volunteered with Circle I, the church library, and the Spencer Hospital Auxiliary. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States.
She passed away at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 93. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her son Ted in early childhood, sister in infancy, brother-in-law Marvin McCauley, sister-in-law Gladys and husband Erdman Muller, her sister Joan and husband Merle Albright.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 69 years, Ray Muller, as well as three sons: Lee of Ankeny, Iowa, Dan with his wife Lyn of Gainesville, Ga., and Greg with his wife Sheryl of Fairburn, Ga. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her sister Janice McCauley of Mason City, IA; other relatives and friends.