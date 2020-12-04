CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
She died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in North Platte.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Patricia Joy Roberts was born Nov. 9, 1923, at Charleston to Joy and Ethel (Hubbell) Tucker. In 1924, her family moved to a farm west of Carroll. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1941 and attended Wayne State College.
Pat was a teacher for three years at District 70 and three terms at the Carroll Grade School before she began substitute teaching.
Pat married Robert E. Johnson on Jan. 28, 1945, in Carroll while he was on medical furlough from European Theatre of Operation. To this union, two children were born: Mark and Marsha. Robert passed away in 1978.
Pat married Lynn Roberts on Nov. 11, 1983, in Carroll.
She was a member of Carroll United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years. She belonged to United Methodist Women, having held many offices, Carroll Women’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary 65 since 1946, Carroll Senior Citizens, and the GLT Card Club.
She enjoyed reading, playing softball, attending sports and watching children’s and grandchildren’s games, playing cards and traveling to Europe and India.
Pat liked to entertain and visit with her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her children, Mark (Pramila) Johnson of Orlando, Fla., and Marsha (Mike) Creighton of North Platte; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rush (Paula) Tucker of Mesa, Ariz.; her stepsons, Terry (Laurie) Roberts of Carroll and Brad (Lena) Roberts of Wayne; a stepdaughter, Shauna (Dan) Reckmeyer of Trophy Club, Texas; nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Robert Johnson in 1978; her spouse, Lynn Roberts in 1997; a brother, Richard Tucker; and a sister, Melba French.