WAUSA — Memorial services for Patricia “Trish” Henry, 71, of Wausa will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln.
Patricia Henry died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1951-2022
Patricia “Trish” Henry, daughter of Dalton and Berniece (Henrickson) Gillian, was born Feb. 10, 1951, at Osmond. She attended Goldenrod Elementary and Wausa High School.
Trish married David Ellingson in 1969 and had two children, Christopher Ellingson in 1970 and Carrie Ellingson in 1972.
On April 29, 1989, Trish married Gary Henry in Lincoln.
Trish was employed as an office manager for legal counsel at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for most of her career.
Trish is survived by her children, Christopher Ellingson of Lima, Wyo., and Carrie Klaege of Tupac, Ariz.; grandchildren Natalie, Sydney and Chloe Klaege; sister Sharon (Gary) Hall of Elizabeth, Colo.; brother-in-law Fred Frank of Wausa; and nieces and nephews John Heckathorn III of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Mike Heckathorn of Omaha, Jeff Frank of Lincoln, Stephanie Young (Paul Kingswell) of Woodinville, Wash., Andrew (Connie) Young of Conifer, Colo., Jessi Kingswell of New York, and Sam Kingswell of Woodinville, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Bernice Gillilan; spouse Gary; sisters Kathy Frank and Beth Heckathorn; and brother-in-law John Heckathorn Jr.