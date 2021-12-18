PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.
Patricia Frahm died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Omaha.
Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2021
Patricia Eldora Frahm was born in Plainview on Feb. 18, 1948, to Eldora and Ervin McKown.
Pat worked as a nurse at the Plainview Public Hospital for 48 years. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Pat is survived by her spouse, Butch of 53 years; her daughter, Regina Lewis; son-in-law Don; grandson Dylan; stepdaughter Christine; great-granddaughter Aria; her son, Preston Frahm; and daughter-in-law Carla. She also had two sisters and three brothers, Laverne, Rollie (deceased), Laine, Kenny and Pam.