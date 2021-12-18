You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Frahm

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.

Patricia Frahm died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Omaha.

Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1948-2021

Patricia Eldora Frahm was born in Plainview on Feb. 18, 1948, to Eldora and Ervin McKown.

Pat worked as a nurse at the Plainview Public Hospital for 48 years. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Pat is survived by her spouse, Butch of 53 years; her daughter, Regina Lewis; son-in-law Don; grandson Dylan; stepdaughter Christine; great-granddaughter Aria; her son, Preston Frahm; and daughter-in-law Carla. She also had two sisters and three brothers, Laverne, Rollie (deceased), Laine, Kenny and Pam.

In other news

Betty Crawford

Betty Crawford

NORFOLK —  Services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.

Georg Williams

Georg Williams

EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.

Virginia Gokie

Virginia Gokie

O’NEILL — Services for Virginia Gokie, 78, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Earleen Strong

Earleen Strong

CHAMBERS — Memorial services for Earleen Strong, 67, Chambers, will be at a later date.

Erwin Michaelsen

Erwin Michaelsen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Gladys Diessner

Gladys Diessner

ALBION — Graveside services for Gladys I. Diessner, 97, of Albion will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Akron Bonanza Cemetery, rural Albion, with the Rev. Kurt Kinney officiating. Visitation will be 3:30–6 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Alisha Carr

Alisha Carr

NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Delores Deck

Delores Deck

HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

