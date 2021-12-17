You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Frahm

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life memorial service for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.

Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Frahm died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Omaha.

1948-2021

Patricia Eldora Frahm was born in Plainview on Feb. 18, 1948, to Eldora and Ervin McKown.

Pat worked as a nurse at the Plainview Public Hospital for 48 years. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Pat is survived by her husband, Butch of 53 years; her daughter, Regina Lewis; son-in-law Don; grandson Dylan; stepdaughter Christine; great-granddaughter Aria; her son, Preston Frahm; and daughter-in-law Carla. She also had two sisters and three brothers, Laverne, Rollie (deceased), Laine, Kenny and Pam.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

