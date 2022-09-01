STANTON — Private services for Patricia (Moeller) Doring, 56, Stanton, will be at a later date.
Patricia Doring died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1965-2022
Patricia Jo was born on Dec. 30, 1965, to Dallas Moeller and Joan (Haase) Jones in Wisner, where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Wisner-Pilger Junior-Senior High School in 1984.
Growing up, Patricia found a sort of peace away from the world, given to her by the livestock and the chores that accompanied them. They had dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, sheep and even a couple of young steers, though she didn’t know why they ever got those.
Patricia was part of the 4-H Wranglers, a group that centered around horses and their care. Horses became her solace. While she later found she had a competitive streak, showing her horses was more for fun. She showed her horses at the county fair, as well as the Wisner Horse Show.
After graduation, Patricia went on to live in southwest Kansas for two years and northeast Colorado for over 20 years before moving back home to be close to family.
In August 2016, Patricia married Mike Doring. While they did not have a long life together, they lived a life of love. They made memories together by going on vacations to one of Patricia’s activities — renaissance festivals, where she got to witness the look on Mike’s face the first time she introduced him to the faire in Minnesota. They enjoyed traveling the states to visit every faire they could.
Mike and Patricia determined her remains would be cremated, with her remains being spread on his late grandfather’s farm.
She is survived by her spouse, Mike; mother Joan Jones; brother David Moeller; nephews Jeffrey, Zachary and Tyson Moeller; sister-in-law Michelle (Mark) White; and brother-in-law Mark Doring.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Moeller; stepfather Frank Jones; and grandparents Erwin and Olivia Haase and Harry and Louise Moeller.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.