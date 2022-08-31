STANTON — Services for Patricia J. Doring, 56, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Doring died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Services for Lee V. (Ogle) Swanson, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial will be in the Garner Township Cemetery. The Norfolk Christian Church will host a memorial servi…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Sharon K. (Neumann) Hyskell, 85, Guntersville, Ala.,will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial service for Laine J. Wiegard, 71, Norfolk, will be under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
