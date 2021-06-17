Patricia Coil

NEWMAN GROVE — A celebration of life for Patricia A. Coil, 84, Newman Grove, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
She died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
She died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley E. “Wes” Curtis, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marin…
FREMONT — Services for Marlene L. Hoffman, 86, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
CLARKSON — Services for Darlene Hrouda, 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith L. Christensen, 74, Norfolk, were Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg officiated. Inurnment was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites were conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Amer…
NELIGH — Services for Violet A. Spencer, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Robert Kuhl, 78, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign W…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley E. “Wes” Curtis, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marin…
ODELL — Services for Karen J. Nannen-Wallinger, 81, Odell, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odell. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.